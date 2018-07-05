Selena Gomez Wore the Most Random Accessory for Her Disneyland Date

Selena Gomez is known for setting sartorial trends, but her latest accessory seems to be more for function than fashion. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old singer spend July 4 at Disneyland with her former Wizards of Waverly Place costar, David Henrie. But it wasn’t Gomez’s all-Puma outfit or surprise Disney Channel reunion that’s catching the internet’s attention. It’s the surprising accessory she wore around her ankles.

After her Disneyland visit, Gomez instagrammed three pictures of her and Henrie eating a box of popcorn on some steps at the park. The photos showed the “Back to “You” singer with two scrunchie-secured space buns, a red denim jacket, and dark jeans. Oh, and there were also ankle weights around her legs.

Yup, according to the pictures of her at the park, Gomez spent her entire day at Disneyland burning calories and strengthening her legs with weights secured around her ankles. Why she wore them? We don’t know. But from how much walking one does around Disneyland, we’re sure she put in work with the extra effort she had to give with each step. Naturally, fans were as confused as we were.

The mystery around Gomez’s ankle weights continue, but hey, if you’re going to Instagram yourself in ankle weights, you might as well make it #fashun like Gomez.