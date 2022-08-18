Selena Is ‘Dating’ But ‘Keeping Her Options Open’ After She Was Seen at Dinner With an Italian Producer

Just friends…or more? After they were seen together on multiple occasions, fans are asking: What’s the deal between Selena Gomez and Andrea Iervolino? Sources close to the Only Murders in The Building star reveal that she’s dating around.

A source told Us Weekly on August 17, 2022, that Selena and the Italian producer aren’t really dating despite being seen together. “Selena and Andrea are just friends. She’s dating and is keeping her options open with a few guys.” However, the two are very close and were seen on Selena’s birthday. “Selena and Andrea go way back and have celebrated her birthday together many times before. They have become close over the years after working together on In Dubious Battle in 2016. They have an amazing time together but there’s nothing romantic going on between them.” The two were on a vacation to the Amalfi Coast in Italy with friends. During the trip, Andrea and Selena were seen out on a yacht spending time together.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum and the filmmaker apparently bond all the time. “They all had a had a blast celebrating in Italy eating, swimming, shopping, partying on their boat, banana boat rafting, and just goofing off. Selena doesn’t look at Andrea that way at all and things are totally platonic between them. Whenever she’s in Italy she usually meets up with him, he’s a great tour guide,” the source explained. “Now that she’s started producing more and is looking at taking on new projects, he’s someone she’s in touch with about work too. But anytime people have questioned if it’s romantic between them she’s quick to make it clear they’re just friends.”

In a viral TikTok, Selena’s grandmother spilled a little detail about her dating life. “So, how did you end it with that guy?” her grandmother said as she was about to start a TikTok featuring her beauty brand, Rare Beaut. “Uh … I’ll tell you in a second.” she said before smiling and turning off the video. Though no names were named, many Selena fans were wondering who she was dating.

In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2021, the Only Murders in the Building star called her past relationships “cursed.” “I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she said at the time. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”