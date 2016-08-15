Selena Gomez Shades Justin Bieber on Instagram After Sofia Richie Post

Let’s start with the facts: Justin Bieber has a new girlfriend. Her name is Sofia Richie, little sister to Nicole Richie, and he’s very excited about her. In fact, he’s so excited that he posted six photos of them together last night — all from the same car ride — which, if you ask us, is the real crime here. Many of his fans did not like this and #RIPBeliebers began trending, which Justin responded to by threatening to make his Instagram account private. While the level of delusion required to think making your Instagram private is a punishment for the world is a topic we’d love to unpack, the situation got even more interesting when Justin’s ex Selena Gomez joined the conversation.

Selena saw this threat as a clear a breach of pop-star etiquette and called the Biebs out on it in the comments. She not only told him to keep the photos private, but also not to hate on his fans because, after all, they made him. “Don’t be mad at your fans,” she wrote. “They love you.”

Justin then responded by essentially saying he made her. “It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way.”

But even that backfired because a whole new hashtag is trending: #TeamSelena.