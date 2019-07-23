StyleCaster
Share

Selena Gomez Is The Queen Of Birthdays Once Again

What's hot
StyleCaster

Selena Gomez Is The Queen Of Birthdays Once Again

by
Selena Gomez
10 Start slideshow
Photo: Mike Pont/WireImage.

While the majority of us only dream of being able to just fly off to Rome for a special occasion, Selena Gomez’s 27th birthday photos prove she’s one of the few lucky individuals in the world who can do such a thing. Selena spent her birthday in Rome with her grandmother Debbie Jean Gibson, a few other friends, and film producer (and mystery guy) Andrea Iervolino.

Selena’s low-key but glamorous celebration in Rome came after she a trip to Texas. Gomez served as a maid of honor for her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding. She even gave a speech during the event. After celebrating her cousin’s special day with the rest of her family, she flew out to Italy and ate at Pierluigi, a historic restaurant that has been around since 1938 and has a legendary wine cellar. According to E!, Selena and her friends ate a delicious meal of pasta with vodka sauces, tagliatelle with lobster, and many salads.

For dessert, they all enjoyed ice cream and tiramisu. It looks like no gifts, cards, other even cake were present, but everyone had a great time and were laughing throughout the meal.

Wearing a beautiful khaki green dress, sandals, and loose hair–a testament to the Coachella fashion cues of this generation–Gomez looked both casual and chic during her Roman birthday getaway.

View this post on Instagram

‪Selena Gomez en Italie (23/07):‬ #selenagomez

A post shared by Selena Gomez Source (@selenasourcefrrr) on

As for film producer Iervolino, he’s been involved in productions such as In Dubious Battle, Rupture, and Now Welcome Home. This isn’t the first time the star has spent with the producer during a trip to Italy. Last year, Gomez had a yacht party in Italy to celebrate her 26th birthday.

A singing career, credits as an executive director, perfect hair, and birthday parties in Italy? Gomez’s birthday bash has everyone in line hoping we can soon be her friend, if only during that time of the year.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has always had enviable long locks, but her hairstyles during her Stars Dance Tour are on a whole other level. The thickness, the texture — it makes you just want to run your fingers through it ... and ditch that hair straightener for good. But above all else, it’s seriously sexy. With her mermaid mane, we almost forgot she got her start on the Disney Channel.

While not all of us are blessed to be born with thick, luscious hair like Selena, there is one trick we can steal from her. The actress and singer told Seventeen.com she uses Ted Gibson Hairspray ($19.95, beauty.com) and a comb to tease her hair a bit throughout the day. But first, for those lived-in waves, use a 1 ½-inch curling iron for loose waves, add a texturizing spray throughout and brush out with your fingertips. Textured braids are optional.

Click through to see why we have a serious hair crush on Selena!

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

The actress recently stepped out with an "I Dream of Jeannie"-inspired braid. She even makes a scrunchie look cool!

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

We love her textured ponytail. Way too pretty for the gym.

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

With her super-long hair, Selena can get away with ringlets without looking too cutesy.

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Flowing long curls, a center part and red lipstick — classic. 

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

We loved when Selena added honey highlights to her chocolate-brown hair. 

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

This new take on the French braid — smack dab in the middle — is seriously cool.

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Her waves are just as gorgeous styled smooth.

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Another perfect ponytail — this time styled to the side.

Photo: Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Even with shorter hair, she pulls off loose, messy waves. We'll even forgive the feather clip.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Britney Spears Might Be Engaged According To The Massive Rock On *That* Finger...

Britney Spears Might Be Engaged According To The Massive Rock On *That* Finger...
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
  • Selena Gomez
Tags:
share