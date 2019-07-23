Selena Gomez Is The Queen Of Birthdays Once Again

While the majority of us only dream of being able to just fly off to Rome for a special occasion, Selena Gomez’s 27th birthday photos prove she’s one of the few lucky individuals in the world who can do such a thing. Selena spent her birthday in Rome with her grandmother Debbie Jean Gibson, a few other friends, and film producer (and mystery guy) Andrea Iervolino.

Selena’s low-key but glamorous celebration in Rome came after she a trip to Texas. Gomez served as a maid of honor for her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding. She even gave a speech during the event. After celebrating her cousin’s special day with the rest of her family, she flew out to Italy and ate at Pierluigi, a historic restaurant that has been around since 1938 and has a legendary wine cellar. According to E!, Selena and her friends ate a delicious meal of pasta with vodka sauces, tagliatelle with lobster, and many salads.

For dessert, they all enjoyed ice cream and tiramisu. It looks like no gifts, cards, other even cake were present, but everyone had a great time and were laughing throughout the meal.

Wearing a beautiful khaki green dress, sandals, and loose hair–a testament to the Coachella fashion cues of this generation–Gomez looked both casual and chic during her Roman birthday getaway.

As for film producer Iervolino, he’s been involved in productions such as In Dubious Battle, Rupture, and Now Welcome Home. This isn’t the first time the star has spent with the producer during a trip to Italy. Last year, Gomez had a yacht party in Italy to celebrate her 26th birthday.

A singing career, credits as an executive director, perfect hair, and birthday parties in Italy? Gomez’s birthday bash has everyone in line hoping we can soon be her friend, if only during that time of the year.