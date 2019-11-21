Selena Gomez’s New Album Is Coming Way Sooner Than We Thought

It’s been four years since Selena Gomez released her last album, but luckily, fans won’t have to wait much longer. Selena Gomez announced her 2020 album’s release date and luckily, it’s NOT very far away at all!!! You’ll probably still be hard at work on your New Year’s resolutions by the time this album comes out.

Selena Gomez’s new album is coming out on—drumroll please—January 10th, 2020. She broke the news on her official website alongside black-and-white photos from throughout her life. The news comes shortly after Selena released two brand new tracks, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.” Aside from the release date, most of the other information about Selena’s album is still a mystery—she has yet to release the album’s title, for example. However, fans can already pre-order the new album on Apple Music. There, you can see that the album will have 13 tracks on the standard version and 18 tracks on the deluxe. “Lose You To Love Me” is listed as track four, and “Look At Her Now” is listed as track three. The record’s working title is “SG2,” but that seems to be a temporary stand-in, much like the current cover art for the album.

It’s safe to say Selena is now in full comeback mode. Not only is her album coming out in less than two months, but she’s also gearing up for her first live performance in two years. She’ll be performing at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday—where her bestie Taylor Swift will also perform. It’s likely that she’ll perform both of her newest singles at the award show.

While the singer is adamantly single despite relentless rumors, she’s not holding back about her feelings re: her breakup with Justin Bieber and his wedding to Hailey Baldwin. At least, that’s what her two singles seem to be about—we’ll have to wait until January to hear the other 11 tracks!