The Selby Tells Us His Top Decorating Tip

All Photos: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Last night, a few of us from the StyleCaster team went to the Sky Room at New Museum to celebrate Maria Sharapova‘s Fall 2010 collection with Cole Haan. We caught up with Todd Selby, host of the evening alongside Maria and Interview‘s Christopher Bollen.

As the brains behind the TheSelby.com, Todd Selby takes us inside the homes and offices of some of the most creative people alive, with photos, illustrations and hand drawn interviews. Having explored the most exciting homes in the world, I wanted to know one question from the man himself: What’s the secret to designing a great space?

The answer was more simple than I thought.

“Do whatever you want, but your house should reflect you as a person,” Selby explained. Clearly, the man leads an inspired life, and I think I’ll follow suit with my new cubicle decorating strategy.

If you want one more pretty piece of advice, be sure to check out all the fun pics we snapped while cruising through the party.