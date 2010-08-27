StyleCaster
The Selby Tells Us His Top Decorating Tip

Last night, a few of us from the StyleCaster team went to the Sky Room at New Museum to celebrate Maria Sharapova‘s Fall 2010 collection with Cole Haan. We caught up with Todd Selby, host of the evening alongside Maria and Interview‘s Christopher Bollen.

As the brains behind the TheSelby.com, Todd Selby takes us inside the homes and offices of some of the most creative people alive, with photos, illustrations and hand drawn interviews. Having explored the most exciting homes in the world, I wanted to know one question from the man himself: What’s the secret to designing a great space?

The answer was more simple than I thought.

“Do whatever you want, but your house should reflect you as a person,” Selby explained. Clearly, the man leads an inspired life, and I think I’ll follow suit with my new cubicle decorating strategy.

If you want one more pretty piece of advice, be sure to check out all the fun pics we snapped while cruising through the party.

Maria Sharapova and Todd Selby look over the prints up for auction by Selby.

The Selby's interview with Maria Sharapova.

StyleCaster's Kerry and I enjoy a sweet moment.

PYT's.

Peace signs and prints.

Sloane Crosley, left author of How Did You Get This Number.

Group shot.

Alexander Wang lust.

Louboutin love.

Talking it up with The Selby.

Mood shot.

These cheesecake hor d'oeuvres were delicious.

Some of the goods from Maria Sharapova's Fall 2010 collection with Cole Haan.

Signed prints of The Selby's signature illustrations were up for auction last night, benefiting Common Cents, creators of The Penny Harvest.

