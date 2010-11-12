The Selby Shoots New ASOS Holiday Campaign, Model Style

The Selby is well on his way to becoming a household name following up the commercial success of his recent Cole Haan campaigns for both spring and fall 2010, he recently shot the new ASOS Holiday campaign. The photographer and illustrator named the project “Model’s Own,” and simply did what he does best: shot each subject in his or her own environment.
Not shockingly, the models’ living quarters are almost as good-looking as they are. While we studied their spaces intently with pure envy, we made some hypotheses about each model’s personality based on their surroundings. Let us know if you think we’re spot on… or way, way off.
Judging by the Marshall stack in the corner, guitar against the wall and piles of vinyl, these two are models-slash-musicians, which makes us doubly jealous.
This girl's collection of plants and butterfly taxidermy boxes give us the idea that she's down with nature. Or science. Or both.
This secretive fellow doesn't leave us much to go by just two skulls, some faded old photographs, and a living room behind him that looks completely bare. Well, a little mystery can be sexy...
We'd simply call this girl "minimalist" if it weren't for all of that bling.
Either this model has a side-gig as a photographer, or she loves her job so much she never wants to leave the studio. Or she just decorated her apartment like one.
The numbers and alphabet on the wall, along with the extreme neatness, are leading us to believe this model is an intellectual. Or maybe just a little OCD.
We hate this gorgeous girl for two reasons: One, she's got legs for days, and two, look at her closet! The leopard, the leather, the shearling... it's pretty killer.
Not only is this girl a stunner, she can also cook, which probably means she's got fellas banging down her door.
Aww, this cozy photo reminds us of our own homes! This model might be the one to bring home to mom...