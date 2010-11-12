The Selby Shoots New ASOS Holiday Campaign, Model Style

The Selby is well on his way to becoming a household name following up the commercial success of his recent Cole Haan campaigns for both spring and fall 2010, he recently shot the new ASOS Holiday campaign. The photographer and illustrator named the project “Model’s Own,” and simply did what he does best: shot each subject in his or her own environment.

Not shockingly, the models’ living quarters are almost as good-looking as they are. While we studied their spaces intently with pure envy, we made some hypotheses about each model’s personality based on their surroundings. Let us know if you think we’re spot on… or way, way off.