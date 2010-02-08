The Selby Blog: Cole Haan Taps Todd Selby for Spring Campaign

Here’s one of the more interesting collaborations we’re hearing about this season: mega shoe brand Cole Haan and quirky photography blogger Todd Selby are teaming up for the brands spring advertising campaign, entitled The Inspired Life.

Launching this March in various magazines as well as online, the campaign clearly embodies The Selbys signature fresh street style-esque aesthetic. According to WWD, the campaign will feature stylish people doing everyday things in their natural environment.

Models and subjects include brand ambassador Maria Sharapova, DJ and buzz-worthy fashionista Harley Viera-Newton, Nicola Vassel, gallery director of Deitch Projects, and photographer and video director Moses Berkson. During the campaign, the Cole Haan website will feature in-depth profiles of the models, slide shows, Selby’s famous hand-written interviews, and behind-the-scenes videos.

More News We Love:

Music Monday: Will Griggs’ Playlist

Model Blog of the Day: Aubrey of Fusion Model Management

Grace Coddington (And Her Cats!) to make Second Film