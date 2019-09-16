‘Friends’ & ‘The Office’ Might Be Leaving, But Netflix Just Snagged ‘Seinfeld’

Just when people were ready to count Netflix out in the wake of Apple TV + and Disney +–the streaming giant proved they have a ton of tricks up their sleeves. Seinfeld will be streaming on Netflix very soon, which means fans of the timeless series will have a new way to watch all nine seasons.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, released a statement about the major snag. Seinfeld is currently streaming on Hulu so bidding must have been an all-out war. After all, Hulu was paying $150 million per year for the series. “Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against,” Sarandos told the Los Angeles Times. “It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time.”

We’re not sure how we feel about watching Krammer do anything in 4K–but we’ll certainly post up for our girl Elaine. This a major move for Netflix who will lose Friends in 2020 and The Office in 2021. In fact–Friends was supposed to vanish from Netflix in Jan 2019–but the streaming giant paid an astounding $100 million to keep it for one more year.

Smh–we hope it was worth it. Now, Friends will be headed to HBO Max. “The One Where We Have to Say Goodbye,” Netflix tweeted about not bring Friends back again.” We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner’s streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US). Thanks for the memories, gang.

Meanwhile, The Office will leave for NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming platform in 2021. “The Office has become a staple of pop culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal DTC and digital enterprises, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”

TBH losing The Office is the real travesty, but Seinfeld will hit Netflix in 2021.