See-Through Bags Are Our New Favorite Accessory: 20 to Buy Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
See-through bags are no longer just for retail employees who are required to carry them or little girls. We’re seeing them all over the runways of a whole slew of couture designers like Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Gucci and Alexander Wang.

You may be thinking you don’t want the entire world to see everything you have in your purse, but that’s what small coin purses are for! Some of these clear bags even come with a little coin purse inside for those more private items you store in your handbag. It’s a great way to show off your favorite pair of sunglasses without wearing them or the little makeup bag you splurged on.

We know you’ll love see-through bags as much as we do, so we’re rounding up some of our favorites for you to buy now! Click through the slideshow to check them out.

Let's Be Clear Crossbody Bag; $40 at nastygal.com

Holo At Me Bag; $58 at nastygal.com

Skinnydip Santa Cruz Clutch Bag; $75.80 at asos.com

Marc by Marc Jacobs Olive leather-trimmed printed PVC tote; $92 at theoutnet.com

Women's Nina Boise Fuchsia Lucite; $69.95 at onlineshoes.com

Charlotte Olympia 'Pandora - Postcard' Clutch; $1,195 at nordstrom.com

Original Clear Midi Tote Bag; $260 at us.hunterboots.com

Golden Goose Handbag; $286 at yoox.com

Nasty Gal Look See Clutch; $38 at nastygal.com

Nadia Gabriella Quinn Shoulder Bag; $950 at runway2street.com

Wildfox Lobster Print Clear Bag; $100.44 at asos.com

Lulu Guinness Neon Yellow Perspex Lips Clutch; $191.60 at avenue32.com

Salar Handbag; $291 at yoox.com

Wildfox Vinyl Tote - Original Fox; $123 at zappos.com

Klear Klutch in Hologram; $75.80 at asos.com

ASOS Clear Box Clutch with Winking Eyes; $56.85 at asos.com

Nadia Gabriella Chloe Shoulder Bag; $650 at runway2street.com

Perforated Scalloped-Trim Tote; $74 at bcbg.com

Edie Parker Lara Acrylic Confetti Clutch; $995 at saksfifthavenue.com

Nadia Gabriella Ella Acrylic Clutch Clear; $250 at runway2street.com

