See-Through Bags Are Our New Favorite Accessory: 20 to Buy Now

See-through bags are no longer just for retail employees who are required to carry them or little girls. We’re seeing them all over the runways of a whole slew of couture designers like Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Gucci and Alexander Wang.

You may be thinking you don’t want the entire world to see everything you have in your purse, but that’s what small coin purses are for! Some of these clear bags even come with a little coin purse inside for those more private items you store in your handbag. It’s a great way to show off your favorite pair of sunglasses without wearing them or the little makeup bag you splurged on.

We know you’ll love see-through bags as much as we do, so we’re rounding up some of our favorites for you to buy now! Click through the slideshow to check them out.