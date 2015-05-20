See The Rare Chanel Bag Leonardo DiCaprio Just Paid Over $11,000 For

We kind of can’t blame Leonardo DiCaprio or Paris Hilton—the two went to head-to-head at a Cannes charity auction for a rare blue Chanel bag, with Leo ultimately beating the heiress—and shelling out over $11,000 for the designer piece.

According to reports from the event—which raised money for heart disease-related screenings and surgeries for kids—said the Wolf of Wall Street star bought the bag for his mom, Irmelin.

Okay, so the bag: It’s listed under “exceptional pieces” on Chanel.com, and it’s from the label’s 2015 Dubai-themed Cruise Collection.

While we don’t actually know how much Leo bid over the retail price for the neoprene flap bag embroidered with camellias—the price isn’t listed on Chanel.com—it’s been reported that it’s estimated to be worth over $10,000.