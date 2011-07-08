See Pucci Designer Peter Dundas’ House, Marion’s Dior Ad

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Marion Cotillard looks all deep in thought and very pretty in the new Dior ads. [Fashionista]

Dundas’ on his fancy Italian home: The whole palazzo vibe that you get in Florence is so unique, he says of his sweeping sunlight filled apartment atop a 15th century Renaissance palace. I’m sure it is. [Harper’s Bazaar]

John Varvatos is also going to judge that NBC fashion reality show with Nicole Richie. Elle Macpherson hosts. Amazing what talent money can buy. [NBC]

Beyonce runs around in a wedding gown and lingerie in her latest video because she probably secretly wanted her Jay Z nutpials all up and in InStyle. [The Cut]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @skyferreira I can’t believe Fabien Baron was on Charlie Rose. Favorite show ever. Ever. Heart Charlie Rose.

RT @fashionfoiegras Leighton Meester wears @stellamccartney on the set of Gossip Girl in NYC! http://ow.ly/5zxsx Love when these start!

RT @Equipment_FR Movies with inspiring style from @Sea_of_shoes. We’re partial to “Annie Hall” ourselves! http://ow.ly/5zKxg I like the random ones Like Paris, Texas.

RT @lori_goldstein Getting ready for our last shot………….. http://yfrog.com/kkxx8rij