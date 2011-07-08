StyleCaster
See Pucci Designer Peter Dundas’ House, Marion’s Dior Ad

Kerry Pieri
We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Marion Cotillard looks all deep in thought and very pretty in the new Dior ads. [Fashionista]

134249 1310140285 See Pucci Designer Peter Dundas House, Marions Dior Ad

Dundas’ on his fancy Italian home: The whole palazzo vibe that you get in Florence is so unique, he says of his sweeping sunlight filled apartment atop a 15th century Renaissance palace. I’m sure it is. [Harper’s Bazaar]

John Varvatos is also going to judge that NBC fashion reality show with Nicole Richie. Elle Macpherson hosts. Amazing what talent money can buy. [NBC]

Beyonce runs around in a wedding gown and lingerie in her latest video because she probably secretly wanted her Jay Z nutpials all up and in InStyle. [The Cut]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @skyferreira I can’t believe Fabien Baron was on Charlie Rose. Favorite show ever. Ever. Heart Charlie Rose.

RT @fashionfoiegras Leighton Meester wears @stellamccartney on the set of Gossip Girl in NYC! http://ow.ly/5zxsx Love when these start!

RT @Equipment_FR Movies with inspiring style from @Sea_of_shoes. We’re partial to “Annie Hall” ourselves! http://ow.ly/5zKxg I like the random ones Like Paris, Texas.

134320 1310149739 See Pucci Designer Peter Dundas House, Marions Dior Ad

RT @lori_goldstein Getting ready for our last shot………….. http://yfrog.com/kkxx8rij

