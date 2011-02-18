See NYFW Models’ Beauty Transformations!

We like to think of models as human manifestations of perfection, and canvases for fashion’s illusive work of art (ok, sorry got a little Walt Whitman there.) While we’re used to always seeing them as finished products strutting down a runway or posing for an editorial, what do they look like before all the smoke and mirrors get put to work?The answer is…perfect. Still.

To appease your NYFW withdrawal, have fun with this awesome feature on T Magazine called “Model-morphosis” by Greg Kessler, where you can literally swipe your mouse over models’ faces like Constance Jablonski, Lindsey Wixson, and Arizona Muse to witness insane before-and-after beauty transformations backstage at this season’s hottest shows. Click through for a few of our favorites!

(all images via T Magazine)