See? Not Everyone At Condé Nast Hates Fashion Bloggers!

We at StyleCaster all had an “Oh no she DIDN’T” moment last week when Vogue Italia Editor In Chief Franca Sozzani bashed fashion bloggers, calling them an epidemic and further exacerbating the elitism that the industry is notorious for. Fortunately, Franca’s harsh viewpoint isn’t the norm even though we’re aware that big wigs like Madame Wintour and Monsieur Zahm aren’t bloggers’ biggest fans and there are print publications out there who are more than willing to hear what we on the web have to say.

Today, Glamour Magazine launched an initiative called the Young & Posh Blogger Network, with the goal of bringing the print and online worlds together, as well as to celebrate the democracy of fashion. In a release about the project, the magazine stated the Network’s philosophy, which I couldn’t have said better myself:

“[We believe] that any girl with wit, personal style and a camera can inform us about what is fashionable, that every girl has a voice where fashion is concerned.”

The magazine has pooled together some of the most popular fashion blogs from all over the world including The Glamourai, Sea of Shoes, Cupcakes and Cashmere and Style Bubble and content from their sites (as well as stories written exclusively for Glamour) will live on the Young & Posh section of Glamour.com.

As if we needed any more reasons to love the magazine, its support of the online community and their collection of all of our favorite bloggers in one place definitely bumps it up a few notches in our book quite a bit above Vogue Italia.