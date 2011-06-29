See Nicole Richie’s New House of Harlow Bags! Tweet Her!

Nicole Richie is quite the little fashion mogul in the making, and she’s expanding the House of Harlow 1960 empire with a real money maker: handbags. Richie certainly stays true to the LA bred boho meets Studio 54 style she tends to rock and the new 14-piece collection reflects that.

With fringe details, studs, velvet, jaguar hardware, and ponyhair, it seems the line isn’t about that once bag for the seasons so much as adding a statement to a look.

When I design, I always try to design pieces that are universal, meaning anyone can wear and carry it. At this stage of my design process, I really try to gather direct feedback from my customers, whether through in-store personal appearances, my Web site, Twitter or Facebook,” Richie tells WWD, “It really helps me when they provide me with their desires, feedback and comments on what they are looking for, so I can try my best to cater to their needs, yet stay true to the brands identity.” In other words, you better Tweet her if you don’t dig these.

The collection ranges in price from $150 to $625 for ponyhair and will be on sale at Shopbop, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman in July.