See Marc Jacobs’ Resort Collection Before His Big CDFA Win!

The CFDA awards are only hours away, and one of tonight’s biggest honorsthe Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Awardis going to the esteemed Marc Jacobs. The designer has already won nine CFDA awards over the course of his careerplus, he’s nominated for the Womenswear Designer of the Year tonight as welland his latest resort collection for his eponymous label was revealed today, just in time for the evening’s festivities.

His sporty Resort 2012 offering has its highs and lowsfrom some adorable striped sweater and shorts combos to head-to-toe paisley looks that kind of scream “wallpaper” to me. The last few pieces, which consist of a hot pink tutu and metallic laser-cut leather dresses, are youthful and feminine, and we could totally see one of the Fanning sisters rocking them down the red carpet one of these days.

Photos via WWD