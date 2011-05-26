See Lindsay Lohan Featured in Art Film By Richard Phillips?

I wouldn’t believe that title if I didn’t write it myself. Not going to lie, this surprised me, but it just reinforces that despite all of Lindsay’s self-imposed obstacles, the girl has that thing that just makes you want to watch her. She’s arresting. And beautiful. Which also makes her sad, so maybe the perfect subject for a high art film.

Richard Phillips is synonymous with his glossy, veritas paintings some of which you may recognize from the set of the Van der Woodsen home on Gossip Girl but hopefully his name rings a bell otherwise.

The famed Gagosian Gallery is releasing a short film called, Lindsay Lohan Phillips’ first foray into video. Set by the beach, it features close ups of Lindsey in infinity pools, by the beach and swimming at a remote Malibu mansion and has a decidedly Bret Easton Ellis novel vibe, set to a bit of a rock riff. There’s also a way meta moment where Lindsay watches herself on screen, her true self obscured in shadow.

Referencing, “Brigitte Bardot smoldering in Jean-Luc Godard’s Contempt, or the searing psychosexual interplay of Bibi Andersson and Liv Ullman in Ingmar Bergman’s Persona,” according to the press release, Lohan truly looks stunning. No snark.

The artist obviously chose his subject carefully and has nothing but lovely things to say about her. “Lindsay has an incredible emotional and physical presence on screen that holds an existential vulnerability, while harnessing the power of the transcendentalthe moment in transition. She is able to connect with us past all of our memory and projection, expressing our own inner eminence,” Phillips explains. What do you think of Lindsay as art star?

Richard Phillips Lindsay Lohan will be included in Commercial Break, presented by the Garage Center for Contemporary Culture in Venice, June 1 – 5, concurrent with the 54th Biennale di Venezia.