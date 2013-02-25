First Look: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sexy French Magazine Cover

These days, it seems the only thing people talk about when it comes to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is their impending spawn (and the ridiculous choices she’s made when it comes to maternity wear—like last Friday’s printed peplum pants disaster). However, just a few months ago they were doing what any young, hot, and stylish couple would do: Stripping down and posing for hip French magazines.

Today, the Spring 2013 cover of L’Officiel Hommes leaked, and the result is a steamy black and white picture that shows the duo dramatically embracing sans clothes. The cover was shot by British photographer Nick Knight, a favorite among the fashion set (he’s previously worked with influential industry folk like Kate Moss and John Galliano), who also happens to be a good friend of West’s.

Since the cover surfaced up on the Internet today, we haven’t seen the inside pages—but we can only imagine what they have in store.

What do you think of their first official cover as a couple (tabloids don’t count!)?