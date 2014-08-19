See Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Gorgeous New Fashion Shoot for DuJour Magazine

We already knew Kendall Jenner was killing it in the world of high fashion, but now it seems she’s making it a sister act: Famed fashion photographer Bruce Weber shot both Kendall and Kylie for the fall issue of DuJour magazine.

You might recall that last month, Kendall posted an Instagram snap of her and her little sis posing with a harem of hot guys with the caption “look out.” Turns out those were actually behind-the-scenes photos from the DuJour shoot, which took place in the Hamptons.

Yesterday, Kylie posted another image from the shoot and captioned it “Touchdown with @DuJourMedia #BruceWeber.” (Funnily enough, Kendall hasn’t posted anything about the shoot to social media yet. She’s clearly so used to this kind of stuff.)

The photos—which happen to really nice—feature the reality stars rocking high-end labels like Chanel but in an athletic, outdoorsy way—very on the nose for Weber, who made a name for himself shooting all-American brands like Ralph Lauren and Abercrombie & Fitch.

These are some seriously busy girls: Earlier this month, it was revealed that Kendall landed Teen Vogue‘s September cover, and Kylie’s keeping herself occupied by shaving part of her head, getting in car wrecks, and generally being an Instagram superstar.

What do you think of the photos? Weigh in below!