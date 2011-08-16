See Kate Moss Twirl in Mango [VIDEO]

Whoever is doing the booking over at MANGO in the Spanish offices must be doing their research on Google Trends or something, because they definitely have a knack for getting only the most buzzed about chicks on their roster.

Obviously, Kate Moss is always a solid choice, but with ladies like ScarJo, Penelope Cruz,Josephine de La Baume and Anja Rubik rounding out the list there’s a definite buzzy trend happening. It also helps that Terry Richardson consistently shoots the campaigns.

See Terry and Kate do their jobs for the latest round of MANGO ads in the video below. I dig the ads, but never shop there, do you?