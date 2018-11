That Karlie Kloss sure can strut. Craig McDean shot the teen sensation in NYC just walking around in some Oscar from the Fall collection, every once and a while disappearing behing a pole.

Karlie makes Oscar’s lady like wares super sexy as she pulls up bright red leggings and lets a black chiffon gown flow behind her on the concrete. Also, those tassel earrings are major.

Watch the Vogue favorite werk in some Oscar de le Renta Fall.