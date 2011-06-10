StyleCaster
See Justin Timberlake Hang Out With a Half-Naked Lara Stone

Lara Stone is one of the world’s sexiest models and Justin Timberlake is one of the world’s sexiest singers slash actors. Bringing them together is as beautiful as you would imagine. In the July issue of Vanity Fair, Timberlake and Stone appear in a mid-century abode with clothes to match.

The shoot is pretty moody and offers plenty of opportunity for the two to look tense and sexy something they both excel at. Shot by Norman Jean Roy, the spread is classic Vanity Fair and we’re loving it.

Do you dig the photos as much as we do?

