See Jennifer Aniston Pole Dance Wearing Lingerie in ‘We’re the Millers’ Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/0Vsy5KzsieQ

Brad Pitt who?!

Although Jennifer Aniston found herself in the press earlier this week for her ex-husband’s vaguely negative comments about their marriage in Esquire, she’s getting the last laugh thanks to the just-released trailer for her upcoming comedy “We’re the Millers.” Slated for release on August 9, the film also stars Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts—and it’s been getting some major buzz. The reason? It’s Aniston as we’ve never seen her before—playing a trashy stripper.

Clad in barely-there lingerie and a wig, Aniston shows off her stripping prowess—and even pole dances in the clip. The 43-year-old, who’s allegedly set to marry her beau Justin Theroux sometime this summer, is clearly in killer shape, and seems confident enough to let us all know.

Watch the preview above and let us know what you think: Does Jennifer Aniston pull off the “stripper” look?

More on StyleCaster:

Rihanna Wears Denim Thong For Stripper-Themed Video: NSFW

Brad Pitt Alludes to ‘Wasting Away’ During Marriage to Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux’s PDA For Terry Richardson