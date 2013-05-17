Jennifer Meyer, Tabitha Simmons and The Elder Statesman for J.Crew: See Every Piece

Earlier this month, we learned that for its third collaborative collection with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, J.Crew had teamed up with jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, shoe designer Tabitha Simmons, and menswear designer Greg Chait of The Elder Statesman on a capsule collection of goods. And today, we’re able to see every (seriously awesome) piece.

Ranging from Meyer’s trademark triangular baubles to cozy-looking ombré sweaters, the line doesn’t disappoint. And though you can’t shop it just yet (it hits jcrew.com next Wednesday, and you can shop an exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday!), it’s definitely worth a peek. Fun fact: each designer came up with the names of their designs on their own.

Click through the gallery to see all the looks from the line! And tell us which piece (or three) you’re planning to snag in the comments section below.

