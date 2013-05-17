StyleCaster
Jennifer Meyer, Tabitha Simmons and The Elder Statesman for J.Crew: See Every Piece

Meghan Blalock
by
Earlier this month, we learned that for its third collaborative collection with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, J.Crew had teamed up with jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, shoe designer Tabitha Simmons, and menswear designer Greg Chait of The Elder Statesman on a capsule collection of goods. And today, we’re able to see every (seriously awesome) piece.

Ranging from Meyer’s trademark triangular baubles to cozy-looking ombré sweaters, the line doesn’t disappoint. And though you can’t shop it just yet (it hits jcrew.com next Wednesday, and you can shop an exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday!), it’s definitely worth a peek. Fun fact: each designer came up with the names of their designs on their own.

Click through the gallery to see all the looks from the line! And tell us which piece (or three) you’re planning to snag in the comments section below.

Jennifer Meyer Carson Necklaces

Jennifer Meyer Edith Cuffs

Jennifer Meyer Edith Cuffs

Jennifer Meyer Ruby Earrings

Jennifer Meyer Sarah Necklace

The Elder Statesman Beach Blanket

The Elder Statesman Blue Blurred Sweater

The Elder Statesman Navy Bell Sweater

The Elder Statesman Pink Blurred Sweater

The Elder Statesman Pink Ultra-Stripe Tank

The Elder Statesman Ultra-Stripe Tee

Tabitha Simmons Daisy Willow Sandals

Tabitha Simmons Daisy Willow Sandals

Tabitha Simmons Dusty Miller Sandals

Tabitha Simmons Folly Rose Mary Janes

Tabitha Simmons Maggie Mott Sandals

Tabitha Simmons Maggie Mott Sandals

