SEE IT HERE: 2011 VICE Photo Show

In lieu of picking up Vice’s newPhoto Issue, visit the 2011 VICE Photo Show and check out the mesmerizing photos live. And just in case you cannot live without one of the shots copies of the magazine will be available at the space, address below.

The show runs through July 26th, so today is your last chance. The show features work from Jason Fulford, Josh Tonsfeldt, Jim Mangan, Mick Rock, Terry Richardson, Richard Kern, Slava Mogutin , Julian Burgin, Martin Parr, Asger Carlsen, Ben Ritter, Jen Osborne, Danielle Levitt, Lele Saveri , Mike de Leon, Estelle Hanania, Peter Sutherland, Tim Freccia, Peter Beste, Ken Miller, and Max Merz.

2011 VICE Photo Show 7.22 – 7.26 | 298 Elizabeth St. | New York, NY | 6 – 11 PM



