See It First: Lanvin’s Resort 2012 Backstage Video

There’s nothing we love more than backstage access. It’s always so inspiring to see how a team of people can manage to create absolute fantasy aka a fashion show. The magician himself, Alber Elbaz — the force behind one of our favorite Parisian fashion houses,Lanvin –just released a brief video of the backstage chaos from his Resort 2012 collection and the transformation of the models into fanciful chic creatures.

As much as we wish we could have been at the real thing, this video definitely makes up for it (plus we get to see some of those amazing pieces up close and personal). The clothes definitely make us want to throw a little sequin into our everyday look and strut just a little bit (more than usual) en route to the subway. The street can be a runway too, right?