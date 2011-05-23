See Inside Erin Fetherston’s Pretty Home, The $130K Hat

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

LSD went inside Erin Fetherston’s home and the pictures are really pretty. (Vogue)

Princess Beatrice’s famous Philip Treacy hat sold for $130,700. The sale benefits UNICEF. Take that haters. (Telegraph)

Rent The Runway got $31 million in investments, which will mostly be going to tech purposes. (WWD)

Jimmy Choo sold for over $800 million. Who are these people still not respecting fashion as a business? (NY Times)

YSL is pissed about the whole red sole debacle, saying via court papers: Red outsoles are a commonly used ornamental design feature in footwear, dating as far back as the red shoes worn by King Louis XIV in the 1600s and the ruby red shoes that carried Dorothy home in The Wizard of Oz.” Take that Christian. (Styleite)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @DetailsPaul Can we talk about this #givenchy belt right now? yfrog.com/gza0flvj There’s just too much to be said.

RT @carlscrush all drivers must hate me, “would you like to listen to music?” they ask, “yes, 103.5 slow jams please”, but right now “mariah” is calming Sounds wonderful…

RT @cutblog A look back at #Oprah‘s biggest fashion statements over the past 25 years http://nym.ag/iQZDXH We keep blocking it out.

RT @DeepakChopra Look clearly at your life and commit to letting go of whatever is holding you back including toxic habits, emotions, and relationships. Oh, Deepak, if only it were so easy.