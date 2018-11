I love a good behind the scenes video on a rainy day. If, even after 16 cycles of America’s Next Top Model, you still don’t grasp that modeling is difficult and a bit of an art form, check out the prowess of Anja Rubik posing for one of the current covers of i-D.

All joking aside, not only is that a perfect wink over and over again (the trademark of the magazine), but there isn’t one second Anja doesn’t look totally flawless and cover worthy. Who looks that good with a bull nose ring?