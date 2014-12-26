See How Beyoncé and Solange Celebrated Christmas—in 1990

It’s safe to say Solange Knowles had year filled with ups (her November wedding, complete with a choreographed dance), and downs (the mysterious elevator fight with Jay Z that transfixed the world), but yesterday, she was all about the nostalgia, posting throwback pics of her family on Christmas Day in 1990.

The adorable photos show a 4-year-old Solange and big sis Beyoncé, then 10, wearing matching red and green plaid dress with puffy sleeves, alongside dad Mathew and mom Tina.

Solange also posted photos of she and Bey gazing out a window, oblivious to the fact that they were poised to become arguably the most powerful family in music.