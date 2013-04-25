So, being named People’s Most Beautiful woman in the world gives you license to show up to a premiere in an ass-baring dress, does it? Indeed it does, as Gwyneth “I’d rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a tin” Paltrow decided to attend to the “Iron Man 3” premiere in L.A. last night wearing an Antonio Berardi dress that left very little to the imagination from the side and the back (and wasn’t such a dream from the front either, to be frank.)

Since the 40-year-old mother of two thought it was wise to bask in glow of her Most Beautiful cover by showing up to a premiere looking like a slightly chicer version of an adult film awards nominee, we couldn’t help but ask the question we’ve been asking ourselves for months now: Why do beautiful, fit, stylish over-40 actresses constantly feel the need to undermine themselves by showing up to photo-opp events practically naked?

Apart from hovering on the edge of desperation, it also sucks for us fashion fans who’d love nothing more to see ladies like Gwyneth, Jennifer Aniston, and Halle Berry owning their fabulousness in super-chic ensembles that are more R-rated than NC-17.

We all know Paltrow spends an infinite amount of time and money on that body, and shoving it down our throats isn’t really doing anything other than contributing to the eye-rolling that surrounds the Goop author and actress.

One thing’s for sure: The sheer-paneled number (that seemed to require no underwear whatsoever) was a discordant choice for the woman who loftily announced how tired she is of Americans running up to her at parties and shrieking “Is that Juicy?!” (read this, and you’ll understand.)

Take a look at the gallery above to see Gwyneth Paltrow’s completely sheer premiere dress from every angle and let us know: Do you think it was too much, or just right?

