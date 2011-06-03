See the Full Vogue Italia Plus-Sized Editorial, Def NSFW

The full Vogue Italia cover editorial featuring plus-sized models Tara Lynn, Candice Huffine and Robyn Lawley is out and ready to be seen like, really seen.

You know how when girls who really don’t have boobs wear a really low cut dress or top it looks kind of demure and not overtly sexy, but when a girl with boobs wears the same top or dress it suddenly looks super sultry and maybe a little over the top, and really, super overtly sexy? For some reason, these images make me think of that. It’s like Joan Hollaway on Mad Men, all she has to do is walk around in a pencil skirt and you practically fall on the floor because she’s such a Marilyn.

In other words, these beautiful, curvy ladies can look sexy in a cardigan, so there’s really no need for the ass in the air affect or the chair straddle a little subtlety could have gone a long way here. The image of the girl in front of the window is really beautiful, but many of the others give me an exploitive vibe.

Then again, perhaps it’s just a matter of only seeing scrawny limbed half nude chicks in editorials so consistently that my entire point of view is biased at this point. What do you think of the Steven Meisel shot editorial?

