See The Full Giambattista Valli x Macy’s Looks + Campaign!

Anna Dello Russo has done it. Karl Lagerfeld has done it. Now it’s time for the Giambattista Valli capsule collection for Impulse at Macy’s to be revealed! We’ve got all the campaign images as well as product shots and prices for all the keys pieces in the line, which will begin to trickle intoMacy’s by mid-October.

French fashion designer Giambattista Valli was the artistic director for the house of Ungaro before launching his eponymous line in Paris in 2005. Best known for his gorgeous evening gowns and knack for bold colors, Valli has designed a collection for Macy’s centered around statement dressing for the holidays.

Featuring floral maxi dresses, pink organza confections and leopard-print tuxedo pants, the looks are anything but understated. Some of the pieces are a little wild for my personal taste, but the bold party dresses are sure to be a hit. Besides, when everything is priced at under $150, we can afford to take a little sartorial risk. Who wants to be a wallflower, anyway?