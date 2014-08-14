See Every Single Piece From Altuzarra’s Collection for Target!

We’re finally approaching the official launch of designer Joseph Altuzarra‘s collection for Target, which hits stores September 14, and while details have been frustratingly scarce since the announcement was made earlier this year, we’re finally getting a peek at the entire line, as Target released the full lookbook today!
As expected, most pieces are signature Altuzarra—seductive, womanly clothing like high-slit skirts, silky blouses, velvet blazers, and plenty of animal print.
As for the prices: They’re all within Target’s reliably reasonable price range—Items start at $17.99, with staples like pencil skirts hovering around $34, blouses around $30, and signature items like floor length gowns and one sure-to-be- popular jacquard trench coat clock in at $70 and $90, respectively. Accessories are super-sexy, and run the gamut from stiletto ankle boots, harness-style belts, and silky lingerie sets.
In a video that debuted on Style.com earlier this week, Altuzarra said that the label itself is “focused on a very adult and seductive way of dressing. And I think it has less to do with how old you are and more to do with a state of mind.” This rings true with his work for Target, as it’s not hard to imagine women of all ages embracing the collection.
Altuzarra for Target will be available Sept. 14, at most Target stores and Target.com. A curated assortment will be available via NET-A-PORTER.COM.
Click through the slideshow above to see every single Altuzarra’s collection for Target, and let us know which items you’re planning to buy!
Oxford Shirt in Banker Stripe, $29.99
Pencil Skirt in Black Jacquard, $34.9
Croc Effect Belt in Black, $29.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Black, $39.99
Embroidered Dress in Black Swiss Dot, $54.99
Croc Effect Belt in Black, $29.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Black, $39.99
Embroidered Peasant Blouse in Green Python Print, $44.99
Flounce Skirt in Green Python Print, $34.99
Croc Effect Belt in Black, $29.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Black, $39.99
Sweatshirt in Green Python Print, $29.99
Oxford Shirt in Banker Stripe, $29.99
Pencil Skirt in Python Print, $34.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Black, $39.99
Blazer in Python Print, $49.99
Dress in Banker Stripe/Python Print, $49.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Black, $39.99
Bow Blouse in Python Print, $34.99
Pencil Skirt in Python Print, $34.99
Croc Effect Belt in Brown, $29.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Black, $39.99
Tee Shirt in Python Print, $17.99
Flounce Skirt in Black Pointe, $34.99
Faux Croc Belt in Black, $29.99
Over-the-Knee Boot in Black, $79.99
Trench Coat in Black Jacquard, $89.99
Croc Effect Belt in Black, $29.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Black, $39.99
A look from Altuzarra x Target.
Dress in Black, $49.99
Croc Effect Belt in Black, $29.99
Ankle Boot in Black, $59.99
Satin Cami Set in Black (mask included), $34.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Black, $39.99
Maxi Dress in Black Orchid Print, $69.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Black, $39.99
Dress in Purple Orchid Print, $49.99
Over-the-Knee Boot in Black, $79.99
Lace Dress in Black Pointe, $39.99
Croc Effect Belt in Black, $29.99
Over-the-Knee Boot in Black, $79.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Black, $39.99
Blazer in Python Print, $49.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Brown, $39.99
Bow Blouse in Python Print, $34.99
Bow Blouse in Black Swiss Dot, $34.99
Bow Blouse in Black/White, $29.99
Embroidered Dress in Red, $54.99
Croc Effect Belt in Black, $29.99
Over-the-Knee Boot in Black, $79.99
Wrap Dress in Red, $39.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Black, $39.99
Croc Effect Belt in Brown, $29.99
Maxi Dress in Black Swiss Dot, $79.99
Croc Effect Belt in Black, $29.99
Ankle Strap Shoe in Black, $39.99
Satin Cami Set in Black (mask included), $34.99
Dress in Banker Stripe/Python Print, $49.99
Structured Dress with Crane Embroidery, $49.9
Embroidered Dress in Black Swiss Dot, $54.99
Faux Fur Crop Jacket in Black, $69.99
Flounce Skirt in Green Python Print, $34.99
A look from Altuzarra x Target.
A look from Altuzarra x Target.
Over-the-Knee Boot in Black, $79.99
Oxford Shirt in Banker Stripe, $29.99
Lace Dress in Black Pointe, $39.99
A look from Altuzarra x Target.
Embroidered Peasant Blouse in Green Python Print, $44.99
A look from Altuzarra x Target.
A look from Altuzarra x Target.
Embroidered Dress in Black Swiss Dot, $54.99
Pencil Skirt in Black Jacquard, $34.99
Pencil Skirt in Python Print, $34.99
Sweater with Crane Embroidery, $49.99
A look from Altuzarra x Target.
Sweatshirt in Green Python Print, $29.99
Sweatshirt in Orchid Print, $29.99
A look from Altuzarra x Target.
Tee Shirt in Python Print, $17.99
Trench Coat in Black Jacquard, $89.99
Trench Coat in Military Green/Black, $89.99
Tuxedo Ankle Pant in Black, $34.99
Velvet Blazer in Ruby Red, $59.99
Dress in Python Print, $44.99
Velvet Ankle Tuxedo Pant in Red, $39.99
Wrap Dress in Red, $39.99
Dress in Purple Orchid Print, $49.99