See Every Single Piece From Altuzarra’s Collection for Target!

We’re finally approaching the official launch of designer Joseph Altuzarra‘s collection for Target, which hits stores September 14, and while details have been frustratingly scarce since the announcement was made earlier this year, we’re finally getting a peek at the entire line, as Target released the full lookbook today!

As expected, most pieces are signature Altuzarra—seductive, womanly clothing like high-slit skirts, silky blouses, velvet blazers, and plenty of animal print.

As for the prices: They’re all within Target’s reliably reasonable price range—Items start at $17.99, with staples like pencil skirts hovering around $34, blouses around $30, and signature items like floor length gowns and one sure-to-be- popular jacquard trench coat clock in at $70 and $90, respectively. Accessories are super-sexy, and run the gamut from stiletto ankle boots, harness-style belts, and silky lingerie sets.

In a video that debuted on Style.com earlier this week, Altuzarra said that the label itself is “focused on a very adult and seductive way of dressing. And I think it has less to do with how old you are and more to do with a state of mind.” This rings true with his work for Target, as it’s not hard to imagine women of all ages embracing the collection.

Altuzarra for Target will be available Sept. 14, at most Target stores and Target.com. A curated assortment will be available via NET-A-PORTER.COM.

