See Every Piece from Lilly Pulitzer’s Collaboration With Target

By now, you’ve heard that Lilly Pulitzer—the beloved label known for its preppy, resort-y clothes—has teamed up with Target, which is set to hit stores April 9. From bright floral dresses to floppy straw hats and gold-detailed espadrilles, the line hits just in time for summer, and ranges in price from $2 to $150, with nearly 200 pieces under $30.
The 250-piece collection includes women’s wear, accessories, shoes, home goods, and beauty products, and the full lookbook has landed. Click through the above gallery to see every piece from the new line.
Button-Down Shirt in Nosie Posey, $24
Bikini Top in Belladonna, $24 Target.com only
Bikini Bottoms in Belladonna, $24
Giraffe Necklace in Gold, $24
Charm Bracelet in Gold, $20 each
Fringe Kimono in White $30 Target.com only
Bikini Top in My Fans $24 Target.com only
Bikini Bottoms in My Fans $24 Target.com only
Headscarf in My Fans $14
Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each
Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 Target.com only
Wedge Sandals in Gold $36 Target.com only
Bikini Top in Fan Dance $24
Bikini Bottoms in Fan Dance $24
Tassel Scarf in Boom Boom $20
Seahorse Necklace in Gold $24
Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each
Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only
Bikini Top in Fan Dance $24 Target.com only
Sequins Scarf in Fan Dance $20
Fedora in Gold $20
Starfish Cuff in Gold $20
Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each
Starfish Sandals in Gold $30 Target.com only
Eyelet Cover-Up in White $32
One-Piece Swimsuit in Boom Boom $40 Target.com only
Necklace in Gold and Turquoise $24
Starfish Cuff in Gold $20
Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 Target.com only
Straw Tote in Boom Boom $30
Pom Pom Scarf in Nosie Posey $20
Eyelet Cover-Up in Navy $32 Target.com only
One-Piece Swimsuit in Upstream $40 Target.com only
Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each
Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only
Tassle Pouch in Upstream $20
Halter Top in Pineapple Punch $26
Eyelet Shorts in White $26
Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each
Weekender Bag in Nosie Posey $50
Tank Top in White $32
Pom Pom Shorts in Upstream $24
Fringe Scarf in Upstream $20
Seahorse Necklace in Gold $24 each
Starfish Cuff in Gold $20
Straw Tote in Boom Boom $30
Espadrilles in Upstream $24 Target.com only
Crop Top in White$28
Palazzo Pants in Giraffeeey $28 Target.com only
Seahorse Necklace in Gold $24
Wedge Sandals in Gold $36 Target.com only
Jumpsuit in Boom Boom $44
Giraffe Necklace in Gold $24 Target.com only
Seahorse Necklace in Gold $24
Starfish Cuff in Gold $20
Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each
Pineapple Sandals in Gold $30
Jumpsuit in Upstream$40
Charm Bracelet in Gold$20 each
Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only
Weekender Bag in Upstream $50
Wedge Sandals in Gold $36 Target.com only
Maxi Dress in Nosie Posey $34
Necklace in Gold and Turquoise $24
Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only
Starfish Sandals in Gold $30 Target.com only
Romper in Happy Place $34
Starfish Cuff in Gold $20
Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only
Flounce Dress in Sea Urchin For You $30
Fedora in Gold $20
Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only
Raffia Tote in My Fans $30
Dress in Nosie Posey $38 Target.com only
Giraffe Necklace in Gold $24 each Target.com only
Charm Bracelet in Gold $20
Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only
Embroidered Clutch in Nosie Posey $24
Dress in Boom Boom $38 Target.com only
Giraffe Necklace in Gold $24 Target.com only
Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each
Starfish Cuff in Gold $20
Embroidered Clutch in Gold $24
Shift Dress in Fan Dance $38
Starfish Cuff in Gold $20 each
Embroidered Clutch in Gold $24
Wedge Sandals in Gold $36 Target.com only
Shift Dress in Happy Place $38 Target.com only
Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each
Embroidered Clutch in Nosie Posey $24
Shift Dress in See Ya Later $38
Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each
Tote in Nosie Posey $18
Pineapple Sandals in Gold $30
Shift Dress in My Fans$38 Target.com only
Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only
Raffia Tote in My Fans $30
Pineapple Sandals in Gold $30
Shift Dress in Nosie Posey $38 Target.com only
Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each
Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only
Embroidered Clutch in Gold $24
Starfish Sandals in Gold $30 Target.com only