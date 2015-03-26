See Every Piece from Lilly Pulitzer’s Collaboration With Target

By now, you’ve heard that Lilly Pulitzer—the beloved label known for its preppy, resort-y clothes—has teamed up with Target, which is set to hit stores April 9. From bright floral dresses to floppy straw hats and gold-detailed espadrilles, the line hits just in time for summer, and ranges in price from $2 to $150, with nearly 200 pieces under $30.

The 250-piece collection includes women’s wear, accessories, shoes, home goods, and beauty products, and the full lookbook has landed. Click through the above gallery to see every piece from the new line.