See Every Piece from Lilly Pulitzer's Collaboration With Target

See Every Piece from Lilly Pulitzer’s Collaboration With Target

Liv Kelleher
by
See Every Piece from Lilly Pulitzer’s Collaboration With Target
By now, you’ve heard that Lilly Pulitzer—the beloved label known for its preppy, resort-y clothes—has teamed up with Target, which is set to hit stores April 9. From bright floral dresses to floppy straw hats and gold-detailed espadrilles, the line hits just in time for summer, and ranges in price from $2 to $150, with nearly 200 pieces under $30.

The 250-piece collection includes women’s wear, accessories, shoes, home goods, and beauty products, and the full lookbook has landed. Click through the above gallery to see every piece from the new line.

 

Button-Down Shirt in Nosie Posey, $24

Bikini Top in Belladonna, $24 Target.com only

Bikini Bottoms in Belladonna, $24

Giraffe Necklace in Gold, $24

Charm Bracelet in Gold, $20 each

Fringe Kimono in White $30 Target.com only

Bikini Top in My Fans $24 Target.com only

Bikini Bottoms in My Fans $24 Target.com only

Headscarf in My Fans $14

Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each

Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 Target.com only

Wedge Sandals in Gold $36 Target.com only

Bikini Top in Fan Dance $24

Bikini Bottoms in Fan Dance $24

Tassel Scarf in Boom Boom $20

Seahorse Necklace in Gold $24

Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each

Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only

Bikini Top in Fan Dance $24 Target.com only

Sequins Scarf in Fan Dance $20

Fedora in Gold $20

Starfish Cuff in Gold $20

Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each

Starfish Sandals in Gold $30 Target.com only

Eyelet Cover-Up in White $32

One-Piece Swimsuit in Boom Boom $40 Target.com only

Necklace in Gold and Turquoise $24

Starfish Cuff in Gold $20

Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 Target.com only

Straw Tote in Boom Boom $30

Pom Pom Scarf in Nosie Posey $20

Eyelet Cover-Up in Navy $32 Target.com only

One-Piece Swimsuit in Upstream $40 Target.com only

Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each

Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only

Tassle Pouch in Upstream $20

Halter Top in Pineapple Punch $26

Eyelet Shorts in White $26

Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each

Weekender Bag in Nosie Posey $50

Tank Top in White $32

Pom Pom Shorts in Upstream $24

Fringe Scarf in Upstream $20

Seahorse Necklace in Gold $24 each

Starfish Cuff in Gold $20

Straw Tote in Boom Boom $30

Espadrilles in Upstream $24 Target.com only

Crop Top in White$28

Palazzo Pants in Giraffeeey $28 Target.com only

Seahorse Necklace in Gold $24

Wedge Sandals in Gold $36 Target.com only

Jumpsuit in Boom Boom $44

Giraffe Necklace in Gold $24 Target.com only

Seahorse Necklace in Gold $24

Starfish Cuff in Gold $20

Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each

Pineapple Sandals in Gold $30

Jumpsuit in Upstream$40

Charm Bracelet in Gold$20 each

Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only

Weekender Bag in Upstream $50

Wedge Sandals in Gold $36 Target.com only

Maxi Dress in Nosie Posey $34

Necklace in Gold and Turquoise $24

Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only

Starfish Sandals in Gold $30 Target.com only

Romper in Happy Place $34

Starfish Cuff in Gold $20

Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only

Flounce Dress in Sea Urchin For You $30

Fedora in Gold $20

Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only

Raffia Tote in My Fans $30

Dress in Nosie Posey $38 Target.com only

Giraffe Necklace in Gold $24 each Target.com only

Charm Bracelet in Gold $20

Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only

Embroidered Clutch in Nosie Posey $24

Dress in Boom Boom $38 Target.com only

Giraffe Necklace in Gold $24 Target.com only

Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each

Starfish Cuff in Gold $20

Embroidered Clutch in Gold $24

Shift Dress in Fan Dance $38

Starfish Cuff in Gold $20 each

Embroidered Clutch in Gold $24

Wedge Sandals in Gold $36 Target.com only

Shift Dress in Happy Place $38 Target.com only

Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each

Embroidered Clutch in Nosie Posey $24

Shift Dress in See Ya Later $38

Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each

Tote in Nosie Posey $18

Pineapple Sandals in Gold $30

Shift Dress in My Fans$38 Target.com only

Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only

Raffia Tote in My Fans $30

Pineapple Sandals in Gold $30

Shift Dress in Nosie Posey $38 Target.com only

Charm Bracelet in Gold $20 each

Bangle Bracelet in Gold $20 each Target.com only

Embroidered Clutch in Gold $24

Starfish Sandals in Gold $30 Target.com only

