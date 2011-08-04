See Eniko Chew on Terry Richardson’s Head, Styled by Carine

Every brand and its diffusion line makes a behind the scenes video. Some are cute, some are boring, some make you like the clothes and the model less, sometimes more. Few have the star power and cute quotient of David Webb’s new behind the scenes campaign video, shot by Terry Richardson, styled by Carine Roitfeld, featuring Eniko who, if you hadn’t heard, is everything.

Webb’s heart stopping jewels obviously look gorg against all black on the stunning model, but the highlight is those stunning jewels against a Terry Richardson squeeze doll that the model puts on her head, bites and overall defaces. It’s weirdly kind of hot.