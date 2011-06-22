See Daria Werbowy’s Gorgeous Real-Life Sailing Adventure

One of our very favorite models, Daria Werbowy, was featured in T Magazine‘s summer travel issue in a gorgeous sailing-themed editorial shot by Cass Bird, but the accompanying interview revealed that the model sees the sport as a way of life and is a true seafarer at heart. The article mentioned that Daria was about to embark on a two-month long sailing trip from Guatemala to Belize with only a handful of friends and family members by her side, and this left us curious about what a nautical adventure with a supermodel would be like.

Now, thanks to photographer Gregory White, we can see for ourselves. Last year, he accompanied Daria on a short voyage from Barcelona to Corsica and back, and he snapped some breathtaking images along the way. In case you were wondering, Daria looks just as gorgeous in her ripped tees, striped long johns and with zero makeup than she does all done up for a fashion shoot, but this probably doesn’t come as a shock. We know that the photos certainly could be from an editorial shoot, but they’re just candid shots of Daria’s everyday life.

Click through to live vicariously through Captain Werbowy and her crew!

Photos: Gregory White via Studded Hearts