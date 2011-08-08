See Daisy Lowe’s Playboy Editorial, Get to Know Her [NSFW]

Saying bitingly intellectual things like, “I am most comfortable in my underwear you don’t have to worry about dressing your shape, it’s just there,” model and rock star progeny Daisy Lowe makes her debut in Playboy, both on the cover and in a sans-clothes pictorial.

You see, most celebrity types who pose for Playboy go stripper-style and only reveal a little bum and a lot of boob. Daisy opted to go full frontal, and I’m sure men everywhere are pleased with her decision.

Except maybe one? Her Dad Gavin Rossdale can’t possibly be appreciating the poolside photos by Martin Deeson for the men’s mag.Daisy goes beyond her thoughts on undergarments and explains the shock in finding out that the “Glycerine” singer, was, in fact, her biological father.”My whole life I thought my father was someone different. But Gavin and Gwen are really good people…after seven years we’ve worked out how to be a family. I guess you can’t deny my rock and roll heritage!,” the Chanel model explains.

Prior to that surprise at 15, Lowe had a rather happening childhood as the daughter of groupie Pearl Lowe, hanging with Jude Law, Kate Moss and Liv Tyler, who I’m sure were all mostly sipping tea when they stopped by for parties. In case you doubt that’s how it went down, Daisy, who calls her childhood,”chaotic and brilliant and fun and crazy,” also appreciates her mom for going through that whole drug addiction mess so she doesn’t have to, telling the mag,”When it comes to drugs, I think, Cool, thanks for learning that lesson for me.”

In all honesty, the London girl looks gorgeous in the images, and although they’re not nearly as artful as those Lou Dillon shots for French Playboy, I think they’re tasteful and quite fun, for the most part. And lest you assumed Daisy just posed for the thrill of it, the decision was actually made in service to women everywhere.”I would like if taking my clothes off made other women feel they can do the same,” Lowe explains, and of course, we thank her most profusely.

Photos: Martin Deeson, Playboy

[Fashion Copious]