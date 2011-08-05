See the Creepy Trailer for LOVE Magazine’s What Lies Beneath

Maybe it’s all in a name, but the trailer for Mert and Marcus’ film, What Lies Beneath for LOVE Magazine, based on the editorial of the same name, is reminiscent of that beautiful yet eerie bathtub scene with Amber Valetta in, well, What Lies Beneath.

There’s just something visceral about a beautiful woman under water that’s both terrifying and serene. It’s only a few seconds long, but the preview for the photography duo’s film resonates.

The full version will launch on LOVE’s iPad app on Monday.

models.com