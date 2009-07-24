StyleCaster
See by Chloe Studded Strap Flat Boots

See by Chloe Studded Strap Flat Boots

See by Chloe studded strap flat boots, $498, at intermixonline.com

Reason #1

With combat boots gracing the runways earlier this year, there’s never been a better time to trade in your Louboutins and kick it in these grunge-inspired stunners.

Reason #2

On a cool day there’s nothing better than throwing on a cozy flannel shirt and a pair of leggings, and now you’ll have the perfect boots to complete the look; you won’t even have to worry about getting any snide Kurt Cobain remarks.

Reason #3

Paired with flirty florals, lame leggings or a tulle dress, these boots are a fierce way to top off any outfit, no matter the occasion.

