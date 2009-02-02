See by Chloe Cotton Parka Jacket

OBJECT OF DESIRE: See by Chloé cotton parka jacket, $600, at net-a-porter.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: As traditional weather folklore goes, if on Groundhog Day, the friendly neighborhood groundhog crawls out of his burrow and doesn’t see his shadow, spring is on its way, but if he does, it means six more weeks of winter.

Reason #2: Yesterday, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, leaving us dreading six more weeks of cold, harsh weather.

Reason #3: While this isn’t the result we were hoping to hear, it is a good excuse to add another chic coat to your closet and this See by Chloé number is a fresh reminder that six weeks isn’t that long anyway.