Listen, I’m not going to claim I understand what he’s saying (however, I did pick up on Las Vegas), but there’s just something almost, nearly breathtaking about watching Bradley Cooper conduct an entire interview in fluent, beautiful French.

I’ve been told on good authority that his accent is impeccable as well. Can’t you just see the blond French lady slowly, but assuredly falling in love with him and losing any disdain she may ever have had for lowly American actors? I can.