See Blake Lively’s Baby Bump From Every Angle!

We got a good look at Blake Lively’s baby bump when she made her pregnancy announcement on her lifestyle website Preserve, but last night Lively took it for a spin at the God’s Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York City.

Lively, 27, stunned as she walked the carpet in a drop-waist, embellished floor length gown, that hugged her new curves in all the right places. The actress, who’s expecting her first child with husband Ryan Reynolds early next year, paired her Michael Kors Resort 2015 gown with minimal makeup and her signature blonde waves.

Blake was on hand to support Vogue Magazine Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who was honored for her work with the powerhouse organization that helps deliver meals to those suffering from HIV/AIDS and other illnesses.

She spoke of her impending motherhood on the red carpet telling Us Weekly, “It’s something that I’ve always wanted ever since I was a little girl. I never knew what I wanted to do for a living but I knew I wanted to have a lot of kids because I had come from a big family, so it was always important to me.”

