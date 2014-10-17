StyleCaster
See Blake Lively's Baby Bump From Every Angle!

Emily Kanoff

Emily Kanoff
We got a good look at Blake Lively’s baby bump when she made her pregnancy announcement on her lifestyle website Preserve, but last night Lively took it for a spin at the God’s Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York City.

Lively, 27, stunned as she walked the carpet in a drop-waist, embellished floor length gown, that hugged her new curves in all the right places. The actress, who’s expecting her first child with husband Ryan Reynolds early next year, paired her Michael Kors Resort 2015 gown with minimal makeup and her signature blonde waves.

Blake was on hand to support Vogue Magazine Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who was honored for her work with the powerhouse organization that helps deliver meals to those suffering from HIV/AIDS and other illnesses.

She spoke of her impending motherhood on the red carpet telling Us Weekly, “It’s something that I’ve always wanted ever since I was a little girl. I never knew what I wanted to do for a living but I knew I wanted to have a lot of kids because I had come from a big family, so it was always important to me.”

Click through the gallery to see Blake’s big night out.

Blake Lively leaves her Tribeca apartment to attend the God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York City.

Photo: Alo Ceballos/GC Images

But off comes the jacket and here comes the bump! 

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Michael Kors

As she walks into the event we get a good look at her cute half-sleeve camel coat. No sign of a bump just yet!

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Without a stitch a skin showing, Blake still manages to look sexy.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Blake chose Lorraine Schwartz statement rings and diamond drop earrings to accompany her ethereal Michael Kors dress.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Michael Kors

In all her glory.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Just your standard, gorgeous pregnant woman.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

In case you missed a side view the first time.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Blake's gown is straight off the runway, from Michael Kors' Resort 2015 collection.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Michael Kors

The event honored Vogue's Anna Wintour, along with CBS President Leslie Moonves, and longtime God's Love supporter Richard E. Feldman

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Blonde girls, unit! Blake worked the room and was snapped with model Gigi Hadid and Transformers star Nicola Peltz, both in Michael Kors.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Blake meets fellow attendee Halle Berry, also wearing Michael Kors.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Bye, Blake!

Photo: Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

