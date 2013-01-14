Watch Beyoncé Reveal Blue Ivy’s Sonogram In New HBO Documentary Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/I1mkntvbS8w

There’s no denying that 2012 was an epic year for mega-star Beyoncé Knowles—namely because she and hubby Jay-Z welcomed baby Blue Ivy—but it seems that 2013 is poised to be even bigger.

Bey’s set to sing the National Anthem at President Obama‘s inauguration on January 21, she’s been tapped to headline the Super Bowl half-time show—which will feature the first Destiny’s Child reunion since 2007!—on Feb. 3, and she’s directing her first documentary for HBO entitled “Life is but a Dream,”airing February 16.

An enticing trailer for the film—which will offer fans a glimpse into Beyoncé’s ultra-private life—recently hit the web, and it shows Bey opening up about things like pregnancy, her commercial success, and her insecurities.

“People see celebrities and they have money and fame, but I’m a human being. I cry, I get scared, I get nervous just like everyone else,” the singer, 31, admits in the clip, which also briefly shows us Blue Ivy’s sonogram and live rehearsal footage.

The film will mark Beyoncé’s first foray into directing, and we’re looking forward to seeing the superstar create a portait of her life at home and in all her Sasha Fierce fabulousness.

Watch the clip above and let us know—are you excited for Beyoncé’s HBO documentary?