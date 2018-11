Before Anna Wintour called his clothes “accessible and wearable,” before a montage of Project Runway bonmots (“her ass is in her front!”), before a show tune with Idina Menzel from Fashion’s Night Out, and throngs of adoring fans, Michael Kors was a five year old blond boy from Long Island with dreams of making it as a child actor.

Skip to 2:59 to see Kors’ acting debut in a Lucky Charms commercial. I love how the milk dribbles down his little baby chin.