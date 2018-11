That Anna, always surprising us. The EIC of Vogue did a PSA for New Yorkers for Marriage Equality, sticking up for her best gays to be able to take that long walk down the aisle.

Anna says that having the right to say I do is just as important as having the right to vote, wearing the same fun navy Prada striped dress she wore on the cover of the WSJ. I think it’s fantastic, use that power for good, girl!