See Angelina Jolie’s Louis Vuitton Campaign

Shot by Annie Leibovitz in Cambodias Siem Reap province, Angelina Jolie lounges barefoot on a wooden boat, in her own casual clothes, holding her own Louis Vuitton monogrammed Alto bag, and WWD says she’s wearing no makeup, but I say let’s not push it no one’s eyes are naturally smoky but she does look beautiful and very mother nature-y, if mother nature were a sex symbol.

The mom of 1,000 children (6 that are legally her own) was in said pose for Louis Vuittons Core Values campaign, which will hit the International Herald Tribune on Wednesday first, followed by placements in mags like Vanity Fair.

Of course, Jolie, who probably got paid buckets full of cash for the modeling gig donated a good part to charity. Other celebs who posed for the campaign in the past include Bono and Sean Connery, which surely makes Jolie the prettiest of the lot.

A video is slated for later this month that features the actress speaking about her ties to Cambodia.