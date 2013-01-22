Chanel Haute Couture: Two Brides and Gorgeous Gowns

Chanel’s spring/summer 2013 Haute Couture show was held in Paris this morning, and it’s fair to say it didn’t disappoint enthusiasts of the French fashion house or general lovers of all things high fashion.

But apart from the striking, soulful collection (red carpet-ready gowns, ruffles, headpieces, floral prints, boucle suits, metallic boots), and the hair and makeup (slightly crazed, gothic, and reminiscent of “Black Swan” in the best way possible), there was an underlying political statement made at the show, with Karl Lagerfeld clearly tossing in his two cents regarding French President François Hollande‘s buzzy proposed same-sex marriage bill.

Lagerfeld ended the runway spectacle not with one bride, as he normally does with couture shows, but two brides holding hands, and 4-year-old Hudson Kroenig (Karl’s godson and son of Chanel model and muse Brad Kroenig) playing the role of their son.

