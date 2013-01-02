The Secrets to Vacationing like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie



It’s pretty apparent that the most interesting things happen over the holidays, especially with today’s reports from the British press that Brad Pitt and his longtime love Angelina Jolie allegedly got married on Christmas on the Caribbean island of Turks and Caicos. Naturally, we’re thrilled for the duo (and their six children), but what got us most excited was hearing about the details of the lavish vacation they were on at the time. While most of us don’t have the checking accounts and unlimited credit lines to live like a Jolie-Pitt, we still felt it necessary to compile exactly how you can vacation like this famous clan. Read on for all the info!

1. Hire a fleet of 12 nannies. Yes, we know that six children (Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne, respectively) would be a burden for any parent. However, the Jolie-Pitts brought along a whopping dozen nannies to keep their brood in line. Do the same if you want to truly be able to relax!

2. Be friends with a famous fashion designer. When the Jolie-Pitts travel, they don’t shack up at the nearest Comfort Inn—or even a luxe Ritz-Carlton. For this vacation they opted to stay at designer Donna Karan’s Parrot Cay estate (without Karan mind you). The stunning estate features three lavish villas, each ranging from 4,000 to 7,000 square feet.



3. Bring family along. If you’ve got all the money in the world, you should share it with people you love. Thus, Brad and Angie brought along his parents, his brother, his sister, and their respective spouses and children. It’s been reported that the group was comprised of 22 people in total. Somehow, with all these people, Donna Karan’s massive estate hardly seems big enough!

4. Bring along plenty of Louis Vuitton luggage. Angie has appeared in ads for luxury brand Louis Vuitton and has often been spotted out and about toting the luxe bags. Considering the iconic French label is known for its luggage, our guess is the famous family has no shortage.

5. Eat lavishly. While their famous kids have been known to enjoy fast food like McDonald’s, Brad and Angie enjoy the finer things in life, and that includes dining at swanky establishments like Parrot Cay’s Terrace Restaurant, which is down the road from Karan’s abode.

6. Fly private. While many stars make frequent appearances at the airport (we’re looking at you, Kim Kardashian), Brad and Angie always steer clear of the paparazzi playgrounds by flying their family on a private plane, or the $1.6 million chopper Angie got him for his birthday. Hollywood Life reported last year the duo spends upwards of $5 million flying private annually. Naturally, a security detail is always on hand, which might explain why no paparazzi shots have surfaced from this trip.

7. Stay zen. Donna Karan has stated that the “best-kept secret” on Parrot Cay is on her property: the massive spa house, which is like a “private yoga retreat.” Apparently, Angie has been using that to her fullest advantage (we would be too!), so that must be how she handles the harem of in-laws.