The Most Luxurious Secret Santa Gift Ideas for 2018

Holiday gift-giving can lose its sheen once you become an adult. Instead of one item you deeply pine for — no, need to have — adults tend to just tell each other what they want or endlessly exchange gift cards in roughly equal amounts forever. These methods limit disappointment, but also joy, which is why we love Secret Santa exchanges.
There’s something about a Secret Santa exchange that brings back all the feelings the holidays are supposed to be about: excitement, childlike wonder, a deep and unquenchable desire to know what’s in that box!
We’re big fans of doubling down on that feeling and giving the most luxurious gifts you can. From Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates to the slightly extra sleep accessory that’ll make her feel like a queen, the gifts ahead are pampering and basically the opposite of a gift card.
This post is sponsored by Ferrero Rocher®.
Online Framing Service
Chances are your giftee has 60 gigs of pics on her phone and none on her walls. Help her flip that ratio with a gift certificate to an online framing service. She emails her favorite photos, and experts help her select frames that complement her decor — and give her a gallery wall worthy of its own Instagram.
Cashmere Scarf
Nothing says luxury like cashmere. Which is why a cashmere scarf is still the ultimate “she won’t buy it for herself, but trust us, she really, really wants it” gift. Go ahead, be the hero she's secretly hoping for.
Ferrero Rocher® Fine Hazelnut Chocolates
Don’t know your Secret Santa all that well, but know you want to get them something special? A box of Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates is the perfect gift — delicious, beautifully wrapped and it says you know they have exquisite taste.
Wine Gift Subscription
A bottle of wine is nice, but a membership to a wine club is miles better. Your giftee fills out her personal taste profile, and experts curate a selection of wines and ship them to her door so she can host an in-home tasting or just have an impressive selection on hand for her next Netflix night.
Smart Yoga Mat
You can never go wrong gifting a new yoga mat. But to really upgrade her, go interactive. The new smart yoga mats can sync with your phone’s health data and provide spoken instruction, motivation and pose-perfecting advice.
Beauty Subscription Box
Got a friend who never misses a YouTube makeup tutorial? A monthly beauty subscription box gives her a regular dose of pampering, plus an insider's peek at all the coolest new lipsticks, serums, perfumes and other products the pros will be talking about.
Silk Sleep Mask
Does it look a little silly? Yes. Does wearing one make every night of sleep you’ve ever gotten before seem trash in comparison? Also yes. Hey, there's a reason Holly Golightly favored one after her late nights. Your giftee will have you to thank when everyone says she looks bright-eyed and five years younger.
Bathrobe
A really good bathrobe is the difference between a lazy day at home and a luxurious one. It also makes the perfect Secret Santa gift because you don’t have to know their exact size and literally everyone needs a great one (that goes double for winter). Look for plush cotton and classic details like piping or a shawl collar for the ultimate in chillwear.
Espresso Machine
Even if she’s the french press queen, there is simply nothing like the ability to pull the perfect, creamy shot of espresso in 30 seconds — anytime she wants, from the comfort of her kitchen.
