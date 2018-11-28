The Most Luxurious Secret Santa Gift Ideas for 2018

Holiday gift-giving can lose its sheen once you become an adult. Instead of one item you deeply pine for — no, need to have — adults tend to just tell each other what they want or endlessly exchange gift cards in roughly equal amounts forever. These methods limit disappointment, but also joy, which is why we love Secret Santa exchanges.

There’s something about a Secret Santa exchange that brings back all the feelings the holidays are supposed to be about: excitement, childlike wonder, a deep and unquenchable desire to know what’s in that box!

We’re big fans of doubling down on that feeling and giving the most luxurious gifts you can. From Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates to the slightly extra sleep accessory that’ll make her feel like a queen, the gifts ahead are pampering and basically the opposite of a gift card.

This post is sponsored by Ferrero Rocher®.