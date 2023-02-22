The Vibrator that Made One Shopper’s ‘Eyes Roll to the Back of Her Head’ Is Somehow Under $12

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s a good vibrator deal, *Cue Lisa Rinna voice*, you better believe I’m going to talk about it. Not only do I feel it’s my duty as a woman to spread the wealth of knowledge to other women, but with deals this good, it would literally be sacrilegious to gate keep. Allow me to introduce you to the Secret Lover bullet vibrator that’s as small as a lipstick and fits right into your bag. And even though it’s just under $12, it’s extremely powerful and gets the job done, to say the very least.

This vibrator has three different speeds and seven pulsating patterns

for you to try despite the fact that it’s only 3.4-inches tall and .07-inches wide. Thanks to a USB charging capability, you never have to buy or replace batteries. All you have to do is plug it into a laptop or USB converter outlet for 30 minutes to get up to one hour of glorious use out of it.

Bullet Vibrator with Angled Tip

Plus, did I mention it’s waterproof? You never know when you might get surprise access to a pool, and if you keep this baby in your purse, you’ll always be ready to have fun in water. The fact that it’s waterproof also makes it super easy to clean. Just hand wash it under warm water with gentle soap and voila, you’re ready for your next adventure together.

Reviewers can’t believe how affordable

this lil bullet is compared to the power it packs. “This vibrator is the best I’ve come across so far,” wrote one shopper. “Now I’m not really into the big dildo vibrators so I knew I wanted something small. When I tell you, the angle on the tip as it is vibrating, laaawwddd!!! My eyes be rolling to the back of my head.”

Bullet Vibrator with Angled Tip

Another shopper said, “It’s a lot stronger than i anticipated. It’s small fits in your palm but the vibration was a surprise.”

The vibrator can even be used a nipple stimulator

, so it’s truly jack of all trades! Since it’s made from ABS plastic, the vibration holds even more power as it transfers to skin contact. No matter how you use it, chances are you’re going to enjoy it. And since it’s just $12, you might as well pick one up for all of your gal pals as well. They’re going to freak out.